Farmers' protest: Outer Ring Road, NH44, other routes to avoid

Farmers are continuing with their protests, choking Delhi's borders, leading to traffic restrictions. After failure of talks between the Centre and the farmers over the new farm bills, the latter have decided to continue their protests in the capital, camping at the borders.

The Delhi traffic police through their Twitter informed the public about closed routes due to traffic and also suggested alternate routes to commuters.

'Tikri and Dhansa borders are still closed for traffic movement, while Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement", said a Delhi Traffic police tweet.

The Police also said that the Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Mangesh pur borders are also closed. They've asked commuters to take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli & Singhu school toll tax borders.

"Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Pl avoid Outer Ring Rd , GTK road, NH 44 ", read the tweet.

Farmer unions have also warned that they will block the Delhi-Jaipur highway from December 12 if their demands are not met by the government.

Farmers have been adamant on their demands to roll back the laws, which they believe will lead to dismantling of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism and mandis that ensure earning and will deliver their fates in the hands of corporates.

