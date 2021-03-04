Farmers' protests: Samyukt Kisan Morcha to block Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the coalition of farmer groups agitating against three farm laws enacted by the central government, will block the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway connecting various protest sites outside Delhi for five hours on March 6.

"This will be between 11am to 4pm. Toll plazas here will also be freed up from collecting toll fees. In rest of India, the day will be marked by flying black flags on houses and offices to signify support to the movement, and to protest against the government," the farmer groups said in a statement. On March 6th the agitation will mark 100 days of protests at Delhi's doorsteps.

The groups said it will observe March 8, International Women's Day, as Mahila Kisan Diwas. "All SKM protest sites across the country will witness greater participation of women on that day, and it will be women who will manage the stages and will be speakers," the statement said.

The farmer groups have also made a call to observe March 15th as 'anti-privatisation day' along with Central Trade Unions. "The Unions will mark the day as 'anti-corporatisation' day, and extend solidarity to the protests of Trade Unions on that day all over India. In election-bound states, SKM will put out a call to the public to punish the anti-farmer, anti-poor policies of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Representatives of SKM will also visit the states for this purpose and take part in various programmes. SKM will launch a "MSP Dilao Abhiyan" all over India. As part of the campaign, the reality of price discovery of farmers in different markets will be showcased, to point out to the Modi Government the shallowness of its MSP promises. The campaign will be initiated in the south Indian states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to begin with. Farmers all over the country are invited to join this campaign," Darshan Pal, representing SKM said.

In a separate joint statement, the Central Trade Unions and Samyukta Kisan Morcha said they have decided to coordinate time to time for joint action programmes in the coming days to strengthen the evolving unity between workers and farmers (Mazdoor Kisan Ekta). "There is need for intensification of their (joint) struggle to save the land of the farmers, to stop contract farming and amendment to Essential Commodity Act as well as Electricity Amendment Bill in the national interest," the statement said. It also called for legalising and ensuring Minimum Support Price to the farmers produce.

The trade unions apprised SKM representatives about the dangers of government decisions of privatisation of public sector enterprises to India's sovereignty over national assets and natural resources, and the grievous impact of the four labour codes on the workers of the country. "The four Codes take away the right of forming unions and protection of the working people from exploitation and excluding workers from existing social security schemes and workplace safety norms", it said.

The SKM has also extended support to the strike actions of the banks on 15-16 March and GIC unions on 17th March, and Life Insurance Unions on 18th March.

