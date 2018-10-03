Farmers strike: What demands did the govt accept, what it did not?

The Kisan Kranti Yatra, where hundreds of North Indian farmers marched from Haridwar in Uttarakhand to Delhi from September 23, has just ended. The leaders of Bharatiya Kisan Union, the organisation which called for the protest march claims they have been successful in sensitising the Central Government on key issues facing the farmers and Indian agriculture.

What are the demands that were considered by the government?

Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops

MSP has always been a contentious issue. The government has been announcing MSP for bigger set of crops each year, but the farmers have always considered it to be inadequate, and have always been complaining that they were not getting even the government approved MSP in real market conditions. The government has acknowledged the problem, but there cannot be an easy solution.

NGT ban on old diesel vehicles (tractors)

Farmers want tractors to be kept out of the National Green Tribunal's ban on 10 year old diesel vehicles in the National Capital Region of Delhi. Government says they will consider approaching NGT with this demand.

GST cut on farm implements

Farmers want agricultural implements to be tax free, or less taxed. The government has agreed to take the matter to the GST Council, the decision making body.

Sugarcane Prices

The government has announced a sugarcane package, but farmers, especially the agitating farmers of UP, are yet to see their sugarcane dues getting cleared. Farmers want more price for sugarcane, and its timely payment. As a policy, there is no conflict here, though one needs to see how it can be solved

While these are some of the issues where the government seems to have given a positive response, there were several other issues that remain unattended.

What were the other issues?

Calculation of MSP under the Swaminathan formula: While the government has agreed to calculate MSP on the basis of actual cost plus 50 per cent extra, the farmers wanted it to be calculated under a different formulae suggested by eminent agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan in the Farmers Commission report some years ago. Since this type of calculation will include account for the rentals and interest forgone on owned land and fixed capital assets, the government had ruled out it as impractical.

Minimum Income Support

The agitators had demanded that small and marginal farmers above 60 years of age should be assured an minimum monthly income of Rs 5,000 as pension. The government was not willing to take up any additional commitment that involves financial burden.

Jobs for dependents of farmers who committed suicide

The protestors claimed that in the last 10 years over 3 lakh farmers committed suicide and wanted at least one member of the family should be given government jobs. The Centre's position is that the matter should be considered by respective state governments.

WTO and FTAs

Farmers wanted the government to keep agriculture out of World Trade Negotiations. It also wants a ban on import of all commodities that India is self sufficient.

Land Acquisition

The farmers want land acquisition powers to remain with the Central Government. Not an easy task given the central-state relationships that needs to be worked out even for such a discussion.

There has also been a demand for a joint session of the Parliament to debate the issues and thrash out problems that are being faced by the farmers. Given the kind of support farmers' agitations are getting from the opposition parties, the government will see more demands arising from one of the most vulnerable sections of Indian society in the coming days. Not all the demands will be easy to accept, but centre needs to learn how to deal with it.