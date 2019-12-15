Farooq Abdullah bigger nationalist than PM; Modi stands for 'Man Who Destroyed India': Yashwant Sinha

Former finance affairs minister Yashwant Sinha slammed the BJP government at the Centre for extending the custody of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, saying he's more nationalist than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. "It is a pity that Farooq Abdullah's custody has been extended by another 3 months. He is more of a nationalist than most, certainly more than the PM of India who is out to destroy our country," he said.

He also added that "MODI stands for Man WhO Destroyed India".

The detention of 82-year-old Abdullah, a three-term chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was extended on Saturday by three months under the stringent Public Safety Act, and he would continue to remain at his residence that has been declared a sub-jail.

His party also termed it as "most unfortunate" and "undemocratic". "It is the most unfortunate thing to happen," NC provincial president Devender Singh Rana told PTI. "The imposition of PSA on Abdullah is itself a major setback to the mainstream politics of Jammu and Kashmir because he has always stood by the nation and its values," Rana said. Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti and several other leaders have also been under detention since August 5.

