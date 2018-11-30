Fears of fiscal slippage may intensify in FY19, says ICRA

Raising concerns over pace of GDP growth in the September quarter, credit rating agency ICRA has warned that fears of a fiscal slippage in FY2019 may intensify following the sharp 23.5 per cent Y-o-Y rise in the fiscal deficit in April-October FY19. This also crossed the budget estimate for the full year, despite the relief offered by the recent correction in crude oil prices.

India's economy grew at 7.1 per cent in July-September, as compared to 8.2 per cent in the first quarter, lowest in three quarters, due to decline in mining and quarrying output. Despite a strong industrial output with manufacturing growing at 7.4 per cent, the GDP growth has moderated. The first quarter figure of 8.2 per cent was the best in nine quarters.

Commenting on the latest data from the Central Statistical Office, Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA Ltd said, "The extent of a potential fiscal slippage in FY2019 would be driven by the likelihood of meeting the targets for GST, excise duty, dividends and profits, and disinvestment, and the adequacy of outlays for revised MSPs, the NHPS, fuel and other subsidies."

Notwithstanding fears of a potential fiscal slippage in FY2019, the announcement of OMO purchases by the RBI in December 2018 and the decline in crude oil prices would keep a check on G-sec yields in the immediate term, she said.

Nayar said that the GoI's tax revenue growth continues to display mixed trends, with a healthy expansion in direct taxes juxtaposed by a contraction in indirect tax collections. The uptick in the headline GST collections in October 2018, is likely to have been led by quarter-end adjustments. It remains to be seen whether the GST collections continue to exceed Rs 1 lakh crore in the remainder of FY2019, particularly in the festive months, despite the recent GST rate cuts, she added.

On the disinvestment front, the net proceeds from the sale of the GoI's equity holdings stood at a limited Rs 1,000 crore or 12.6 per cent of the BE for FY2019 in April-October FY2019. Although potential buybacks by some PSUs, and purchase of the GoI's stake in certain entities by other PSUs may help to shore up the disinvestment proceeds, concerns remain over the likelihood of achievement of the full year target of disinvestment of Rs 8,000 crore, through the market route, she said.