Finmin invites applications for post of DMDs at IIFCL, IFCI, Exim Bank

The finance ministry has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill the vacancy of deputy managing directors of three state-owned financial institutions including Exim Bank and IFCI.

India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) and IFCI require to fill one post of deputy managing director (DMD) each, while Exim Bank has two such vacancies.

The maximum permissible age for eligible candidates is 55 years as on the date of vacancy which in case of IFCI dates back to December 12, 2016, as per the public notice.

The maximum age of entry for both internal as well as other candidates shall be 55 years as on the date of vacancy (August 16, 2017) for the first and July 21, 2019 for second vacancy for the Exim Bank, it said.

With regard to educational qualification, it said, candidates should have a post graduate degree preferably in economics, commerce, business administration or finance or a graduate degree with professional qualification of chartered accountancy, cost accountancy of chartered financial analyst.

Candidates should have a minimum 18 years of experience as on the date of vacancy in different verticals or domain in banks or financial institutions with at least 2 years at the highest level below the board level, it said.

The positions are open for All India Service officers on deputation basis with minimum 15 years of experience of which 2 years as director or deputy secretary to Government of India in relevant filed.

The last date for submission for these applications is May 27, 2019.

The Finance Ministry will screen applications and the shortlisted candidates will be interviewed by panel headed by the Financial Services Secretary.