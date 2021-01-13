FinMin restricts tax officials from attending non-govt conferences

The Department of Revenue on Wednesday notified a new rule restricting its officials from attending conferences, seminars, webinars organised by non-government entities. As per the notification, no revenue officers will be allowed to attend conferences, seminars or webinars organised by the non-government entities as resource person without the prior approval of the Finance Ministry, unless they are organised by the government agencies itself.

"No officers may be allowed to attend conferences, seminars or webinars organised by the non-government entities as resource person without the prior permission of the Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, unless it is organised by the government agencies," the circular said. It further stated that the above instruction must be brought to the notice of all officers for strict compliance, without any exception.

The notice dated January 12, 2021, was issued by S. A. Ansari, Under Secretary to the Government of India, to all Principal Chief Commissioner, Chief Commissioner of CBIC, all Principal Director General and Director General of CBIC.

The directive comes weeks ahead of the Union Budget 2021, which is slated to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. This will be the first time since Independence that the Budget papers will not be printed, it will be completely paperless in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The budget session in parliament, which will start on January 29 and go on till April 8, will take place in two parts. The first one will take place between January 29 and February 15, while the second session will begin on March 8 and go on till April 8. Meanwhile, there will be a break between the two sessions, from February 16 and March 7.

