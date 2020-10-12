scorecardresearch
Fire breaks out in Kolkata plastic factory, 10 fire tenders rush to spot

A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory situated in Chitpur area of North Kolkata in West Bengal on Monday

A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory situated in Chitpur area of North Kolkata in West Bengal on Monday. Ten fire tenders have reached the spot and the fire fighting operations are underway, according to news agency ANI.

There was no report of any injury. Traffic movement was partially affected in Rabindra Sarani area of the city due to the fire.

