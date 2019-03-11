scorecardresearch
Fire breaks out at Vikas Bhawan in Delhi; fire-fighting operations underway

Vikas Bhawan fire: The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the building. Fire fighters have reached the location.

A fire broke out on the sixth floor of a government building today. The fire at Vikas Bhawan building, located at central Delhi's ITO area was reportedly started due to a short circuit. The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the building.

According to reports the fire was doused before the fire fighters arrived at the location.

There are no reports of injuries or casualties so far.

(This is a developing story; more details are awaited)

