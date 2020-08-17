scorecardresearch
Fire reported at Parliament Annexe Building, 7 fire tenders rushed

The Delhi Fire Service official said the fire broke out on the sixth floor of the building

Seven fire tenders were rushed to Parliament Annexe building in central Delhi after a fire incident was reported there Monday morning, an official said.

The Delhi Fire Service official said the fire broke out on the sixth floor of the building.

A call was received at 7.30 am and it is suspected the fire started following a short-circuit.

The fire has been brought under control, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

