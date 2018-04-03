Govt confident of meeting 3.5 per cent fiscal deficit target of FY18: Hasmukh Adhia

The Finance Ministry on Monday said that it was confident of meeting the 3.5 per cent fiscal deficit target for 2017-18 with revenue collections from direct and indirect taxes being broadly on target and some natural savings taking place in some ministries. Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said the government collected Rs 9.95 lakh crore from direct taxes, crossing the Budget Estimate of Rs 9.80 lakh crore.

However, the collections fell short of revised estimates of Rs 10.05 lakh crore. With regard to revenues from the Goods and Services Tax, the collection is 98 per cent of the Rs 4.44 lakh crore target set in revised budget estimates.

Last week the official figures showed a fiscal deficit of Rs 7.16 lakh crore or 120.3 per cent of the revised target for April-February. Adhia said GST collection in February has gone up to Rs 89, 264 crore, registering a rise over January's mop-up, according to the government's revised figures.

Noting that February was a 28-day month, Adhia attributed the upswing in collections to increased compliance and the end of the financial year when people like to clear their dues. The March collection will take place in April, the start of new financial year, 2018-19, he added. "Now, we are approaching the Rs 90,000 crore a month mark," he said.

Adhia said on the whole, this year has been very good in spite of the fact that it was a year of uncertainty for revenue because of GST introduction. But still both in direct and indirect taxes revenues, we have broadly met our target and we are very much on course to achieve our fiscal deficit target. We are absolutely confident that we are meeting the fiscal deficit target of last year. Even the tax figures will go up. So in next 3-4 days we will get more additions to revenues which we have so far up to March 31, Adhia told reporters here.

Asked whether there will be any spending cut to meet the 3.5 per cent fiscal deficit target, Adhia said: No. Not any major cut. "If a department, in spite of giving them the money is unable to spend, then it becomes a natural savings. That kind of natural savings may be there, but not otherwise," Adhia explained. Official data on fiscal deficit for entire fiscal 2017-18 would be released in April end. Government's revenue receipt till February stood at Rs 12.83 lakh crore, which is 79.09 per cent of revised estimates.

Total expenditure incurred by the government during the period was over Rs 19.99 lakh crore, which is 90.14 per cent of revised estimates for 2017-18. For 2018-19, the fiscal deficit or gap between total expenditure and revenues has been pegged at 3.3 per cent. CBDT chairman Sushil Chandra said the direct taxwes collection for 2017-18 was 17.1 per cent higher than net collection of 2016-17.

"We have already crossed the budget estimate and are in process of getting the revised estimates because these are provisional figures as of today and more collections are likely to come," he said. Finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia said, "I hope this Rs 9.95 lakh crore will reach up to more than Rs 10 lakh crore. In the next 3-4 days, we will get an adjustment of Rs 5,000 crore. It will be a landmark if we achieve Rs 10 lakh figure in current year." The growth rate for net collections for corporate income tax is 17.1 per cent and the same for personal income tax (including STT) is 18.9 per cent.