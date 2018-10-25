Fiscal deficit widens to 95% of budget estimate by first half of FY19

Government's fiscal deficit has widened to 95 per cent of the budget estimates for the current fiscal by the end of September. Central government's fiscal deficit in actual terms ballooned to Rs 5.94 lakh crore by the end of first half of financial year 2018-19 on account of tepid rise in revenue collections, as the data released by Controller General of Accounts on Thursday showed. The fiscal deficit for the corresponding period of previous year was at 91 per cent.

The government has set its fiscal deficit target for 2018-19 at Rs 6.24 lakh crore, and budgeted to cut its fiscal deficit to 3.3 per cent of the GDP in 2018-19, as opposed to 3.5 per cent of the previous fiscal.

Fiscal deficit is the difference between government's total expenditure and its total receipts. Centre's total expenditure by the end of September stood at 13.04 lakh crore, amounting to 53.4 per cent of the budget estimate of Rs 224.42 lakh crore for the fiscal. Capital expenditure for the period stood at 1.62 lakh crore, or around 54 per cent of the budget estimate.

Total receipts, on the other hand, at the end of September 2018 reached Rs 7.09 lakh crore, or 39 per cent of budget estimates of Rs 18.17 lakh crore for FY19. The total receipts for the corresponding period last fiscal was close to 41 per cent. Net tax revenue in the first half of current fiscal was at Rs 5.82 lakh crore, which accounts for almost 40 per cent of the budget estimate.

