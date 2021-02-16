FM Sitharaman addresses RBI's central board of directors

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday addressed the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In the meeting, FM Sitharamn outlined the thinking behind the Union Budget 2021-22 and the priorities of the Government.The RBI board in its meeting reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges, and various areas of operations of the central bank including ways for strengthening of grievance redress mechanism in banks.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur; Finance Secretary & Secretary, Department of Revenue, Dr Ajay Bhushan Pandey and Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

Additionally, Deputy Governors Shri B.P. Kanungo, Shri Mahesh Kumar Jain, Dr Michael Debabrata Patra and Shri M. Rajeshwar Rao and other Directors of the Central Board - Shri N. Chandrasekaran, Shri Dilip S. Shanghvi, Shri Satish K. Marathe, Shri S Gurumurthy, Ms. Revathy Iyer, and Prof. Sachin Chaturvedi attended the meeting. Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Shri Debasish Panda, and Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Shri Tarun Bajaj also attended the meeting.

