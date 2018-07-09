Forget cricket, football frenzy too has caught on in India

India might not be among the 32 countries competing in FIFA World Cup 2018, but the event has caused as much frenzy in India as in participating countries. Or maybe even more. According to a study by digital marketing suite SEMrush, India ranks second to the US in search volume distribution for FIFA World Cup 2018. This means that after the US, India is the second country searching most about the event. The study says the craze for football caught up in India after the FIFA World Cup under 17 tournament held in India last year.

The study also reveals that India is ranked fifth among countries visiting fifa.com, the official website of FIFA World Cup.

The US, Russia, the UK and Colombia are the top four countries visiting the FIFA website most. Brazil, which lost to Belgium in quarters finals recently, has the fifth highest presence on the website.

India lately has improved its FIFA world rankings and climbed to 97th rank in 2018 from the worst ever 171st position in 2014. However, the country is a long, long way from competing in the tournament. But, clearly this doesn't make a difference to Indian football fans.