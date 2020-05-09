Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi suffers cardiac arrest, condition critical

Ex-Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi was rushed to a private hospital in Raipur on Saturday after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The 74-year-old leader's condition has deteriorated, his son Amit Jogi reportedly said.

According to statement released by the Shree Narayana Hospital, "Former chief minister Ajit Jogi was admitted to the hospital at around 12:30 pm, following a cardiac arrest. His condition is critical and he is on ventilator support."

Jogi's health suddenly worsened while he was having breakfast, following which he was admitted in hospital this afternoon, according to his son Amit Jogi.

The former CM's wife Renu Jogi, an MLA, is with him in the hospital.

A bureaucrat-turned politician, Ajit Jogi had served as the first CM of Chhattisgarh from November 2000 to November 2003 in then Congress government, after the state came into existence.

The Jogi senior parted ways with the Congress in 2016 after he and his son got embroiled in a controversy over a by-election.

Later, he quit the Congress and formed Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J).

With PTI inputs

