Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee passes away at 89

Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee today passed away following multiple organ failure. He was 89 and survived by wife and two daughters.

Yesterday, Chatterjee suffered a heart attack after which he was put on ventilator support. The former Lok Sabha speaker, who was suffering from a kidney-related ailment, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday.

An official from the hospital informed about the death and said that Chatterjee suffered a multiple organ failure and had stopped responding to treatment since late last night. "He passed away this morning at around 8.15 am," the official told PTI.

A 12-member team of doctors was keeping a constant watch on the veteran politician.

Last month, the former speaker had suffered a haemorrhagic stroke. "He has been under treatment for the past 40 days. Chatterjee was discharged from the hospital just for three days after his health showed signs of improvement. However, his condition deteriorated last Tuesday and he had to be hospitalised again," the official said.

A 10-time Lok Sabha MP, Chatterjee was a central committee member of the CPI(M), which he had joined in 1968. He was the Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009.

The veteran leader was expelled from the CPI(M) in 2008 for refusing to resign as the Speaker after his party withdrew support to the UPA-I government.

(With input from PTI)