Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS after chest pain

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been reportedly admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi after he complained of chest pain. Singh is under observation at the cardio-thoracic ward. AIIMS sources say Singh was admitted at around 9 after complaining of some cardiac issue. In the past, Singh has had a few cardiac bypass surgeries.

Manmohan Singh is an Indian economist, academic, and politician who served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014. The first Sikh in office, Singh was also the first prime minister since Jawaharlal Nehru to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term.

Much worried to know former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh ji has been admitted to AIIMS. I wish him speedy recovery and pray for his good health and long life. Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 10, 2020



In April, Congress had appointed Singh as leader of the party's 11-member consultative group on matters related to coronavirus outbreak. Singh had earlier said that without aggressive testing facilities, India would find it difficult to 'conquer' the challenge posed by COVID-19. "There are problems with regard to the inadequacy of testing facilities and without more aggressive facilities of testing, we are not going to conquer this menace," he had said.

Also read: Coronavirus India Live Updates: 75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, says Kejriwal

Also read: Railways to restart passenger trains from May 12