Former President Pranab Mukherjee to address RSS workers in Nagpur on June 7

Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to July 2017. Mukherjee was a senior leader of the Congress and occupied several ministerial portfolios during the Congress rule.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee will address workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS at its headquarters in Nagpur on June 7.  The right-wing organisation had extended an invitation to the former President to speak on the occasion of organisation's third-year camp for over 600 members studying to qualify as pracharaks. Mukherjee has accepted the request and will visit RSS Headquarters in Nagpur for two days on June 7 and 8, according to reports.

Speaking on the developments, RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha said that "former President Pranab Mukherjee acceptance to attend RSS event in Nagpur sends a message to the country that on vital issues there should be dialogue and adversaries are not enemies". "Questions raised on RSS-Hindutva is being answered by his acceptance of invitation," he added.

A senior RSS leader told India Today that the organisation has "a tradition of inviting a prominent personality who has a long track record of public service". The RSS is the parent organisation of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the arch-rival of the Indian National Congress - a party Mukherjee worked in for years before becoming country's head of state.

