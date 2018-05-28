Former President Pranab Mukherjee to address RSS workers in Nagpur on June 7

Former President Pranab Mukherjee will address workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS at its headquarters in Nagpur on June 7. The right-wing organisation had extended an invitation to the former President to speak on the occasion of organisation's third-year camp for over 600 members studying to qualify as pracharaks. Mukherjee has accepted the request and will visit RSS Headquarters in Nagpur for two days on June 7 and 8, according to reports.

Speaking on the developments, RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha said that "former President Pranab Mukherjee acceptance to attend RSS event in Nagpur sends a message to the country that on vital issues there should be dialogue and adversaries are not enemies". "Questions raised on RSS-Hindutva is being answered by his acceptance of invitation," he added.

A senior RSS leader told India Today that the organisation has "a tradition of inviting a prominent personality who has a long track record of public service". The RSS is the parent organisation of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the arch-rival of the Indian National Congress - a party Mukherjee worked in for years before becoming country's head of state.

Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to July 2017. Mukherjee was a senior leader of the Congress and occupied several ministerial portfolios during the Congress rule.