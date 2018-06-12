Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee stable, says AIIMS

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was admitted to AIIMS on Monday following complaints of lower respiratory tract infection and kidney issues, is stable and can be discharged today. In medical bulletin issued Monday late night, AIIMS said: "Former Prime Minister Shri AB Vajpayee has been admitted in AIIMS today for examination and management. He is stable. A team of Doctors under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, Directors are conducting tests."

Former Prime Minister Vajpayee was brought to AIIMS for a routine monthly check up. However, the team of doctors under the supervision of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria decided to keep him in the ICU and put him on a dialysis.

In a late night bulletin, AIIMS said: "Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted today at AIIMS, New Delhi for investigation and evaluation. He has been diagnosed with a urinary tract infection for which appropriate treatment has been closely monitored and treated by a team of doctor."

A host of leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, LK Advani, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and were among the list of leaders who visited the ailing BJP leader. Prime Minister Modi interacted with family members of Vajpayee. He also spoke to doctors and inquired about the health of Vajpayee. PM Modi was at AIIMS for about 50 minutes.

The former BJP stalwart has been visiting the premiere medical institute for few years for regular monthly check ups. Usually visits lasted for around 7-8 hours, but this time doctors decided to admit Vajpayee.

After meeting the former prime minister, Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said: "He is fine, there is nothing to worry about." BJP leader Vijay Goel said Vajpayee had a urine infection and is being treated for that. "I have complete hope that he will be able to go home tomorrow (Tuesday)," he said after visiting Vajpayee at AIIMS on Monday.