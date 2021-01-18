scorecardresearch
Four MPs in Kerala test COVID-19 positive after attending current Assembly session

The members representing Neyyattinkara, Kollam, Koyilandy and Peermedu--K Ansalan (CPI-M), K Dasan (CPI-M), Mukesh (CPI-M) and E S Bijimol (CPI)- respectively are the lawmakers who have tested positive, Assembly sources said

While Dasan and Alansar have been admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital, Mukesh and Bijimol are under observation at their homes.

