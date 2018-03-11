French investment to bring tech, wealth and create jobs, says Suresh Prabhu

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu today said France is keen on investing big in India, which will bring technology and wealth, and create jobs for the country's youth.

Prabhu yesterday met a high-level delegation from France in New Delhi.

India's "strategic partner" is a technologically advanced country, and the relationship with France will help the country grow in a big way, he said today.

"France has always been our strategic partner. In 1998, after we tested nuclear bombs, France stood with us. The country helped us strategically and technologically, as it is a technologically advanced country," the minister told reporters at the sidelines of an event here.

Prabhu said he met a trade delegation from France, which included ministers and industry leaders, for around two-and-a-half hours yesterday.

"They want to invest in the country in a large number along with their technological knowledge. Technology and wealth will come in India and this will also create jobs. So I understand that the expanding ties with France will help our country in a big way," he said.

Indian and French companies and government entities yesterday signed deals in New Delhi worth 13 billion Euro (over Rs 1 lakh crore) across areas like aviation, renewable energy and waste management.

On being given additional charge of civil aviation ministry, Prabhu said that he would take the charge before making any statement.

He was yesterday given additional charge of the civil aviation ministry, a day after the resignation of TDP's Ashok Gajapathi Raju after party supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu decided to pull out his ministers from the Union cabinet.

Speaking at a gathering during a start-up summit at Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Prabhu urged start-up aspirants to "venture into the unknown territory" and undertake projects that have not been taken before, to succeed.

"First identify the gaps that exist in the market place. If you fill the gap, you will be succssful.. Understand a gap but also create a business model around it," he said.

Asking them to listen to their "intuition", the Union minister said, "If you dont believe in your inner voice, you wont succeed. Also, dont emulate any of the successful people and dont think only about jobs, there are more opportunities waiting for you."