From Ambani to Mahindra, here's what leading industrialists have to say about the new Modi govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath of office for the second consecutive term on Thursday amid the presence of national leaders, foreign dignitaries and celebrities. While some of the attendees are 'optimistic about future' under the Modi government, others looked forward to 'strengthening partnership'. All the guests have congratulated PM Modi and were impressed with the efficacy of the event.

Several leading industrialists, including Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, Vedanta Resources Limited Executive Chairman Anil Agarwal, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons Ratan Tata, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Welspun Group Chairman and Assocham President B K Goenka, attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and congratulated the PM. He wrote, "The ceremony started & finished right on time without any unnecessary additions to the program. Speed, focus & efficiency. If that's symbolic of how the new Govt will work, then it's time to be optimistic about the future.Congratulations to PM @narendramodi & his new team."

CEO and Chairman of PepsiCo, Ramon Laguarta congratulated the PM and said "Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi on your resounding victory. As India continues to rise on the global stage @PepsiCo is committed to playing a key role in its progress. We look forward to further strengthening PepsiCo's partnership with India under your leadership."

The US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster said that the United States looked forward to strengthening the #USIndiaDosti. He wrote, "Honored to attend the #ModiSwearingIn ceremony of @narendramodi for his second term as #India's Prime Minister. The United States looks forward to working closely with Prime Minister Modi & the Government of India to advance & strengthen the #USIndiaDosti strategic partnership!"

Vedanta Resources chairman Anil Agarwal tweeted, "It was an honor to be at the swearing-in ceremony where PM @narendramodi & host of ministers took oath. I'm confident that new measures will be taken to boost economic growth, make environment more conducive for FDI - including mining, raise spend on social sector & end poverty".

"Congratulations to PM Shri @NarendraModi ji for his second term in office. I also extend my warmest congratulations to the newly elected Council of Ministers. I am sure that in this term too, India will witness rapid development and transformation under PM's visionary leadership," Essar Group Director Prashant Ruia tweeted.

ITC Ltd CMD Sanjiv Puri said Modi's "visionary leadership, with a clarion call to address 'National Ambitions, Regional Aspirations' will accelerate all round socio-economic development with sectors like agriculture and food processing receiving larger impetus, leading to farmer empowerment and generation of large scale sustainable livelihoods".

Welspun Group Chairman B K Goenka said: "Empowered with a huge mandate, it is expected that the government would be able to undertake some landmark reforms in several key areas like taxation, labour and land". He further said, "Some of the path-breaking reforms such as GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code are bound to get a further push that will help India Inc deal with issues in the banking and financial sector".

"The man on mission, our PM @narendramodi with his team!," Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted.

Binod Chaudhary, Chairman of Nepal-based CG Corp Global, said he hopes to see a renewed sense of commitment on part of the Government towards taking the Nepal-India relationship to newer heights, thereby giving a conclusion to many of the critical bilateral projects which are still in the pipeline.

As many as 56 members including the Prime Minister were sworn in the oath-taking ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

