FY23, not FY22 growth numbers will reflect actual economic conditions: Rajan

The Indian economy is slowly recovering from the coronavirus lockdown, with the country's gross domestic product (GDP) growing 0.4 per cent in October-December quarter. However, as per former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, the growth numbers of 2022-23 will reflect the actual economic conditions, not 2021-22 numbers.

Rajan said if the virus doesn't cause more problems, India will surely see a huge rebound in growth in FY22. However, he said, the growth should be interpreted carefully and should not be seen as a sign that 'all is well' with the economy.

"When the economy shrinks 8 per cent, as it did in fiscal 2021, any rebound because of the end of lockdown coupled with ordinary growth and some pent up demand can make the subsequent growth numbers look extraordinary. However, the true test of our resilience is not 2021-22 but 2022-23, when the numbers will (be) more reflective of our actual situation," Rajan told news agency PTI in an interview.

Recently, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) had said it expects India's GDP growth to bounce sharply to 12.6 per cent in FY22, making it the fastest-growing economy in the world. While the Reserve Bank of India has forecasted a 10.5 per cent growth in FY22, the Economic Survey estimated it at 11 per cent.

Rajan also cautioned against a second wave of coronavirus cases and called for increasing the pace of vaccination.

"We risk being complacent about the virus. It is not over. Brazil is experiencing a far worse second wave than the first. We might too, unless we are careful. We need to vaccinate on a war footing - the early rollout is proceeding well, and we need to keep accelerating the pace," he said.

While lauding the Union Budget for transparency and conservatism on tax receipts, he said the Budget is less clear about revenue raising and financial sector actions. "The slow projected pace of fiscal consolidation could have been made more feasible by credible measures to bind the government, such as a fiscal council and a debt target."

In the Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had pegged FY21 fiscal deficit at 9.5 per cent and for FY22 at 6.8 per cent. She suggested a glide path to bring the fiscal deficit to 4.5 per cent of GDP by FY26.

Rajan also opposed raising of tariffs, saying that at a time when global demand is rising because of huge spending in the West, India should position itself to export. "Raising tariffs is not a sensible way to do this."

Responding to a question on the government's plan to privatise two public sector banks, Rajan called for improving governance at such banks. He called for reconstituting the boards of PSU banks and getting rid of political appointees. The board should be professionalised, given more autonomy, including over appointing management, he said.

Rajan said it would be a 'colossal mistake' to sell the banks to industrial houses, adding that it is politically infeasible to sell any decent sized bank to foreign banks.

A report by RBI's internal working group, released in November last year, had suggested allowing large corporate and industrial houses to be the promoters of banks.

Saying that details about how the government plans to do privatisation of two banks are not out yet, Rajan said, "Perhaps one of our private banks may be in a position to acquire a public sector bank, but I am not sure they have the appetite."

On the Budget proposal to set up bad bank under the ARC (asset reconstruction company), AMC (asset management company) and AIF (alternative investment funds) model to acquire, manage and turnaround bad loans, Rajan said its success will depend on execution and design.

"With the new "bad bank", the devil is in the details. If its management has proper incentives, independence, and adequate capital, it can improve the restructuring of bad assets significantly. Poorly designed, the bad bank will just shift bad loans from one pocket of the government to another," he said.

