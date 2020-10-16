Gadkari to flag off, lay foundation stones for highways projects worth Rs 15,592 cr in Andhra Pradesh

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of highways projects worth Rs 15,592 crore in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, an official statement said.

These pertain to 16 projects comprising over 1,400 kms of highways.

"Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Shri Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 16 National Highways projects with a total length of 1411 kms worth Rs 15,592 crore in Andhra Pradesh tomorrow," the Road Transport and Highways Ministry said.

The event will be presided over by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the presence of Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh.

Also read: Supreme Court notice to Google, Amazon, Facebook over data protection on UPI platforms