'Gayab hain Modi sarkar': Rahul Gandhi takes jibe as coronavirus tally crosses 2 million

Senior Congress leader and MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 20 million-mark. Through this tweet, Gandhi also hinted that he was right in forecasting that India would breach the grim mark before August 10.

Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, "Bees lakh ka aankra paar, Gayab hai Modi sarkar (20 lakh mark has been surpassed, Modi government is missing)."



20 ,

https://t.co/xR9blQledY Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 7, 2020 On July 17, when coronavirus cases in India had crossed the 10 lakh mark, the Congress leader said the country would report another 10 lakh cases by August 10. Gandhi's July 17 tweet read, "The 10-lakh mark has been crossed. If COVID-19 cases continue to rise at the same speed, we will soon cross the 20-lakh mark by August 10. Government must take concrete, planned steps to stop the epidemic." 10,00,000



#COVID19 10 20,00,000



, https://t.co/fMxijUM28r Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 17, 2020

The Congress leader has been vocal in his critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid regular upticks in COVID-19 infections. He has been sharing news reports, talking to experts from different walks of life, and has been holding discussions on the condition of the Indian economy.

Number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 20-lakh mark on Wednesday evening, merely 20 days after the country reported over 10-lakh cases. India is currently the third worst-hit nation by the coronavirus pandemic after United States and Brazil, according to World Health Organisation. India's first case of COVID-19 was detected on January 30 in Kerala. The country reported approximately one lakh cases as of May 19.

