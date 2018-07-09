Godrej has a problem with Modi govt's bullet train. And, it's land related

The land acquisition drama that has beset the Modi government's ambitious bullet train project, which so far was mostly limited to farmers and fruit growers along the train corridor, now has a more powerful actor on stage. According to The Business Standard, the Godrej Group has moved the Bombay High Court against the acquisition of its Vikhroli property, which is worth more than Rs 500 crore. This means that unless the Group changes its mind, the authorities will have to either change the track alignment or forcibly acquire the land under the provisions of the Maharashtra Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

Of the total stretch of over 508 km between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, 21 km of the proposed route is reportedly underground, and the conglomerate's Vikhroli property is supposed to house one of the tunnel's entry points as well as ventilation ducts. Citing a government official, the daily added that the Godrej Group has sought a change in the project's alignment to free up nearly 3.5 hectares belonging to its infrastructure arm, Godrej Constructions, from the proposal.

This is just the latest in a long line of hurdles that the proposed bullet train has had to face. Last month, a Reuters report had pointed out that the Japan-backed $17 billion project is likely to miss its December deadline to acquire land due to protests by fruit growers in Maharashtra, especially in Palghar district. The vociferous protests are backed by local politicians, ahead of a general election next year.

The project encompasses 1,047 hectares of land in Gujarat while the Maharashtra government will be acquiring 353 hectares. Approximately Rs 10,000 crore has been earmarked for the acquisition, according to Achal Khare, Managing Director of the National High Speed Railway Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the nodal body to implement the project.

Recognising that the protests over land acquisition threaten the government's hope of advancing the project's completion target by a year to 2022 - the 75th year of India's independence - the Indian Railways has reportedly thrown its weight behind NHSRCL. In order to sweeten the deal for people opposed to selling their land, the Railways has pledged funds from its own welfare scheme to build schools and community halls. And Ashwani Lohani, chairman of the Indian Railway Board, for one, believes that the issues with farmers were not insurmountable.

The buzz is that NHSRCL last week floated a tender for the construction of a bridge in Navsari district of Gujarat - one of the 60 bridges to be built on the high-speed railway corridor - so negotiations no longer seem stuck in a deadlock.

Once completed, the bullet train project would reduce the travel time between the two prominent cities to just 3 hours from the usual seven. The government also hopes to generate hundreds of jobs through the train project, and hence is pushing hard to finish it on time.