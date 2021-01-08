Good news for home buyers! SBI announces 30 bps concession on loan interest rates

State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it is increasing the concessions for its home loan interest rates, according to a press release issued by the bank on Thursday. SBI is offering concession up to 30 bps on home loan interest rates based on the CIBIL score and the home loan amount. This interest concession of up to 30 bps will also be available in eight metro cities for a home loan amount worth up to Rs 5 crore, as per the press release issued by the bank.

Women applying for the home loan will get a further discount of 0.05% on the interest rate from SBI. SBI will now offer home loan interest start starting at 6.80% for a loan amount up to Rs 30 lakh.

The bank will offer an interest rate of 6.95% on home loan amount which is above Rs 30 lakh, this will depend on the CIBIL score of the party applying for the loan.

SBI is also offering a 100% waiver on its processing fees. The bank will offer a 0.05% concession on balance transfer and a 0.05% discount on digital sourced home loans.

"SBI has sweetened their past offers & now provides higher interest concession based on loan amount, the creditworthiness of the borrowers and the location of the property," read the press release issued by SBI.

CS Setty, Managing Director (Retail and Digital Banking) at SBI) explained, "We are pleased to improve our concessions to prospective home loan customers up to March 2021".

"With SBI's lowest interest on home loans, we believe this move will facilitate and encourage home buyers to take the home buying decision with confidence," they further added.

Also Read: Bharat Biotech seeks DCGI nod to conduct trials of nasal Covid-19 vaccine