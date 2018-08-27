Govt to soon set up 100 specially designed railway stations, terminals

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation (DFC) will soon come up with more than 100 specially designed railway stations and terminals along the 3,360-km-long network linking the eastern and western seaboards to the northern heartland. According to a report in IANS, the DFC will have as many as 12 private freight terminals, 15 private sidings and 10 goods sheds to handle over 300 million tonnes of traffic a year.

The Rs 81,459 crore project, which will pass through nine states and 60 districts, will have 48 stations and junctions along the Western DFC and 58 in the Eastern DFC. All the newly-designed station buildings are expected to be ready before the corridor becomes operational in 2020-21, the news agency reported.

While the Western DFC will cover 1,504 km from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust near Navi Mumbai to Dadri in Uttar Pradesh, traversing through Vadodara-Ahmedabad-Palanpur-Phulera-Rewari, the Eastern DFC covers 1,856 km from Ludhiana in Punjab to Dankuni, near Kolkata in West Bengal, and will traverse the states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, the report said.

"Many private players have shown interest to build multi-modal logistics parks and terminals along the corridor to facilitate value addition -- including packaging, labelling, retailing and transportation of goods on the dedicated route," a senior official told IANS.

According to the report, the corporation is focusing on station buildings as economic activities get a boost around the rail stations and terminals. The Western DFC - a section of which (between Ateli in Haryana and Phulera in Rajasthan) opened for a trial run on August 15 - is expected to largely carry petroleum products, imported fertilisers and coal besides steel and iron among others in double-stack containers.

According to initial estimate, Western DFC will carry about 152.24 milliion tonnes (MT) of goods in 2020-21. The Eastern DFC aims to speed up the movement of coal, cement, fertilisers, foodgrain and general goods, among others. The expected traffic on the Eastern DFC is 153.23 MT in 2020-21. The Western and Eastern DFCs - both of which will be fully electrified - will intersect at Dadri, near Delhi.

The report also suggests that once the DFCs are operational, there will be a time table for freight trains.