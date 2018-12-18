Agenda Aaj Tak: Govt wants to put RBI's reserves to better use, says Arun Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said the government wants to know how much of the RBI cash reserves can be used for uplifting businesses and eradicating poverty. During a discussion at Agenda Aaj Tak, the finance minister revealed the RBI currently holds around 28 per cent of cash reserves. He said the initiative to keep these 28 per cent of cash reserves with the RBI was taken in 2015, and that the present government now wants to utilise it in a better way. "The Centre wants to know how much cash reserve should be kept with the RBI, and how can it be used for other purposes. Should it be used to eradicate poverty and to boost businesses?" said Jaitley.

So the government, along with the RBI, has formed a committee to decide how much of these cash reserves the RBI can pump into the economy. However, Jaitley assured the present government does not need even a single penny from the RBI's cash reserve till May 2019 when the General Elections are scheduled to take place.

Talking about the crises in the banking sector, Jaitley said the UPA government and the RBI were responsible for the problem. "India was also affected after the Lehman Brothers crises. The UPA devised a strange policy and started giving loans to banks without riders. That gave rise to a huge expansion in capacity but most people could not handle these projects," said Jaitley.

He added the Non-Performing Assets (NPA) of the banks amounted to Rs 8.5-lakh crore under the UPA government, but the RBI had then said on paper that the NPA was of only Rs 2.5-lakh crore.

Also read: Centre can't lay hands on RBI's existing reserves of Rs 9.59 lakh crore; ECF panel mandate limited to future reserves only

Jaitley said the Indian economy can't be seen in isolation and the country is still facing certain global challenges, including increasing crude oil prices and the rising value of the dollar against the rupee in the international market.

On the issue of the recent resignation of Urjit Patel as the RBI governor, Jaitley said the RBI governors had resigned in the past as well. Urjit Patel had resigned on December 10, citing "personal reasons".

Jaitley said: "India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had written a letter to the then RBI governor, saying the economic policy will be formed by the government while the RBI was given the charge of handling the financial policy."

Also read: Govt doesn't need RBI funds for next six months: Arun Jaitley

"Nehru had further written that in these circumstances if you want to resign as the RBI governor, you are welcome to do so. After this letter, the then RBI governor had stepped down," explained the FM. Jaitley, however, said he didn't expect that Urjit Patel would resign and was surprised when he stepped down from the position.

"The two most important meetings between the RBI and the Centre happened on a good note. The government had agreed to all the issue raised by the RBI," the FM explained. However, Jaitley said Patel is the second RBI governor to resign during his tenure, and he still maintained a good equation with both of them.

Edited by Manoj Sharma