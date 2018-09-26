Govt hikes customs duty on refrigerators, ACs, aviation fuel

To curb imports amid falling rupee and widening current account deficit (CAD), the government on Wednesday hiked customs duty on goods ranging from refrigerators and air conditioners (ACs) to aviation fuel.

The 19 'non-essential items' on which import tariffs have been hiked include washing machines less than 10 Kg, speakers, car tyres, cut and polished diamond, gemstone, plastics used in Tableware, kitchenware and other household items, suitcase, travel bags, etc.

The changes in rates of basic customs duty (BCD) will be effective from midnight. The total value of imports of these items in the year 2017-18 was about Rs 86,000 crore, the government said.

The government also levied a 5 per cent duty on aviation turbine fuel or ATF.

Centre is likely to raise Rs 4,000 crore this financial year from the customs duty hike.