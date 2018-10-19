Govt likely to appoint new CEA within 2 months

The government is likely to appoint a new Chief Economic Advisor in the next one or two months, according to a PTI report. A search committee appointed by the finance ministry is expected to finalise the list of suitable candidates soon and appointment is likely in one to two months, the report further said.

After Arvind Subramanian stepped down as the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) before completing his tenure earlier this year, the finance ministry had appointed a search committee headed by former Reserve Bank of India governor Bimal Jalan to shortlist candidates for the post. The rest of the panel constitutes the economic affairs secretary and department of personnel training secretary.

The government on June 30 invited applications for the appointment of CEA on deputation basis after Subramanian quit the office ahead of completion of his term. Earlier reports have suggested that top economists were not enthusiastic about taking up the post of CEA.

Talking to Business Today after applications were invited for the office, several top economists had said that the minimum qualification of a post-graduate degree, and not a doctorate, was undesirable. The possibility that they would not be selected after applying for the post could also keep top economists from coming forth.

Subramanian was appointed as CEA on October 16, 2014 after his predecessor Raghuram Rajan went on to become the RBI governor. He was appointed for a 3-year term and was given an extension last year. His official contract was till May 2019. He stepped down in the latter half of June earlier this year citing personal reasons and returned to the United States.

Subramanian is currently a visiting lecturer of public policy at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government and a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

