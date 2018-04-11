Govt may take 100 per cent stake in GSTN to make it a state-run company

The Centre is planning to take full control of the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), which handles the tech side of the indirect tax system, by increasing its shareholding in the network in an attempt to protect the sensitive data of companies registered on it.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has written to Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia to look into the the possibilities of making GSTN a government entity with its stake going up to 100 per cent. The move is being taken into account after the alleged data leakage cases worldwide, including those at Facebook.

The indirect tax was rolled out on July 1, 2017 and over one crore businesses have registered themselves on the GSTN portal.

"GSTN is working like a state-owned company with grants and capital from the government. It is under the CAG purview for audit. So why not make it a wholly owned public sector undertaking?" a government official was quoted in Hindustan Times.

GSTN is registered as a Section 8 company under the new Companies Act and is a not-for-profit entity. At present, private financial institutions have 51% stake in GSTN, which was incorporated in March 2013 in the UPA regime. These institutions are HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, NSE Strategic Investment Co and LIC Housing Finance Ltd. The rest is with the Centre and the state governments.

"The current setup is not desirable as GSTN has gathered a lot of sensitive data of business entities across the country. This is of strategic importance to the country. Also, the public sector banks have more than a 70 per cent share in credit lending in the country. Whereas, GSTN is dominated by private banks," the core committee had said earlier.

Jaitley had initially turned down the committee's suggestion and defended keeping GSTN as a private entity. The government's share was kept at 49 per cent in order to "allow adequate flexibility and freedom" to GSTN, sources quoted by Business Standard said.

But now the government is rethinking about hiking the stake as the GST is fully operationalised and the e-way bill has also being implemented. Currently, the GSTN's authorised share capital is Rs 10 crore, with equal contribution from the Centre and states. "Private shareholders will be happy to sell their shareholding as it is a non-profit entity and there is no ploughing back of profit," the source added.

After mulling all the possibilities, the proposal will be sent to GST Council, which is headed by Jaitley and his state counterparts. After getting a go-ahead from the Council, the proposal would go to the Union Cabinet for approval.