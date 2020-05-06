Govt nominates Tarun Bajaj for RBI Central Board

The Central government has nominated Tarun Bajaj, Economic Affairs Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, as a director on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India following the retirement of Atanu Chakraborty. The nomination of Bajaj is effective from May 5, the RBI said.

Shri Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, nominated on RBI Central Board @RBI #rbitoday https://t.co/XhvlD2GMeH ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) May 6, 2020

An old hand at the Finance Ministry, Bajaj had assumed charge as the Economic Affairs Secretary on May 1 after Atanu Chakraborty retired on April 30. Prior to taking over this post, he was the additional secretary in Prime Minister's Office.

Before joining Prime Minister's Office in 2015, Bajaj was joint secretary in Economic Affairs Department, looking after multilateral funding agencies division. He also worked as Joint secretary and director in Department of Financial Services, where he looked after the insurance division.

