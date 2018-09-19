scorecardresearch
Govt to consider sugar export subsidy proposal next week

It (India) is considering to make it mandatory for mills to export 5 million tonnes of sugar by incentivising overseas sales in the 2018/19 season, sources said.

The country will consider various proposals to support the sugar industry, including incentives for exports, at next week's cabinet meeting, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Wednesday.

The proposals were supposed to be discussed on Wednesday.

