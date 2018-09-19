Govt to consider sugar export subsidy proposal next week

The country will consider various proposals to support the sugar industry, including incentives for exports, at next week's cabinet meeting, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Wednesday.

The proposals were supposed to be discussed on Wednesday.

India is considering to make it mandatory for mills to export 5 million tonnes of sugar by incentivising overseas sales in the 2018/19 season and increasing the price it pays directly to cane growers to 138 rupees a tonne from 55 rupees this season, government sources said on Tuesday.