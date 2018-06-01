After crossing 1 lakh crore mark in April, GST collection in May drops to Rs 94,016 crore

After crossing Rs 1 lakh crore milestone for the first time in April, the GST collection for the month of May has been unable to keep pace with the preceding month. Total gross GST revenue collected in May 2018 stood at Rs 94,016 crore as against Rs 1,03,458 crore in April.

The CGST or central GST collection stood at Rs 15,866 crore whereas the SGST was at Rs 21,691 crore. The IGST or Integrated Goods and Services Tax collected for the month of May was at Rs 49,120 crore (including Rs 24,447 crore collected on imports). The cess collected was at Rs 7,339 crore (including Rs 854 crore collected on imports).

In a press release, the Finince Ministry said, "Though current month's revenue collection is less compared to last month's revenue, still the gross revenue collection in the month of May is much higher than the monthly average of GST collection in the last Financial Year (Rs 89,885 crore)."

"The April revenue figure was higher because of year end effect," it added.

Last month, the crossing of Rs 1 lakh crore mark had indicated stabilisation of the new indirect tax regime that was rolled out on July 1, 2017. Even Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had expressed hope that the positive trend in collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST) would continue.

"GST collections in April exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore is a landmark achievement and a confirmation of increased economic activity as brought out by other reports...The improved economic climate, introduction of e-way bill and improved GST compliance, the indirect collections would continue to show a positive trend," Jaitley had said.

However, the ministry had said that it is usually noticed that in the last month of a financial year, people also try to pay arrears of some of the previous months and, therefore, April 2018 revenue cannot be taken as trend for the future.

According to the finance ministry, the government garnered Rs 7.41 lakh crore from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) during 2017-18. As on May 29, Rs 6,696 crore has been released to the states as GST compensation for the month of March, 2018. The total GST Compensation released to the states for the FY 2017-18 has been Rs 47,844 crore, it said.

Total number of GSTR 3B returns filed for the month of April up to May 31, 2018 is at 62.47 lakh, the ministry added.