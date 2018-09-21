GST Council may consider 'disaster cess' for Kerala development next week

The forthcoming GST Council meeting on September 28 may consider introducing a 'disaster cess' to raise additional funds to help Kerala speed up its massive post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction programmes. An in-principle nod to include the proposal as one of the agenda items has been given by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, says Kerala state finance minster T M Thomas Isaac.

The move to seek the Council's approval for such a cess came after Kerala sought permission for a state-specific cess to raise additional revenues for the flood ravaged state. While the Centre was not in favour of such a state-specific cess, it felt a time bound national disaster cess can not only help Kerala, but also be an institutionalised fund-raising mechanism for such disasters in any part of the country in future.

The cess will be structured in such a way that only a pre-determined amount will be collected within a specific time limit. If approved, it may see a minor increase in the prices of one or two specifically identified goods.

Speaking to media persons after a meeting with Jaitley and key finance ministry officials in Delhi, Isaac said the Centre will also consider allowing Kerala to increase its borrowing limit to raise long term loans from multilateral agencies like Asia Development Bank and the World Bank. Kerala wants the threshold of its permissible fiscal deficit to go up from 3 per cent to 4.5 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to have the leeway to borrow close to Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore. Isaac said the state government has been asked to prepare a spending plan so as to help the Centre assess the fiscal slippage for each year. For the current 2018-19, the state government is expecting to carry out reconstruction works to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore. The World Bank assistance will also be sought in tranches, depending on the spending power of the state.

On the GST Council proposal, Isaac said the introduction of cess will not only require the approval of all states, but also a favourable directive from the Supreme Court, which is currently looking into a petition that has challenged the Constitutional validity of the Centre's right to levy cess. The matter may also be put to a ministerial committee as it may entail the enactment of the particular clause through an Ordinance or through normal legislative procedure.

One of the demands of Kerala has been that the additional funds that come through the cess should not be a part of the compensation package the Centre is committed to provide due to GST-related revenue loss. It also wanted the multilateral loans to be treated over and above the normal borrowing limit of the government to ensure unhindered fund flow to development projects.