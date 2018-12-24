GST targets are 'almost unachievable', says Arun Jaitley

It seems the reality has finally dawned on the government as it is now openly admitting that GST targets are difficult to achieve. After admitting to the same in the media briefing after the GST Council meeting on Saturday, the finance minister Arun Jaitley reiterated that the GST target is too stiff and is almost 'unachievable'.

"The targets set for the state in the GST regime are unprecedently high. Even though GST commenced on July 1, 2017, the base year for revenue increase has been calculated is 2015-16. For each year a 14 per cent increase is guaranteed. Thus, with three 14 per cent increases compounded annually over the base year of 2015-16, this is close to a 50 per cent being reached in the second year itself. It is almost an unachievable target," points out FM Jaitley in a recent blog.

However, he said that states have been continuously showing improvement. He noted that six states have already achieved the target, another seven are within a striking distance of achieving it and only eighteen are still more than 10 per cent away from achieving it.

According to him, by the third, fourth and fifth year, as in the case of VAT, the ability to increase revenues and closing the gap will substantially increase. "Those States which do not achieve the target of 14 per cent are paid out of the compensation cess. The requirement of compensation cess in the second year is expected to be much lower than the first year," he says.

This reduction in requirement of compensation cess is despite the reduction in rates of GST. He says the reduction in monetary terms amounts to about Rs 80,000 crore a year. The average monthly tax collected in the first year was Rs 89,700 crore as compared to Rs 97,100 crore per month in the second year.