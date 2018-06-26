Companies slapped with tax notices for showing cash balance as transition credit: report

The indirect tax department has reportedly sent tax notices to companies that transferred cash balance in their personal ledger account (PLA) to the transitional credit after the new tax regime, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), was rolled out in July last year.

The move has triggered panic among small and medium enterprises. The companies based out of states where taxes were exempt before the GST have been hit in particular, The Economic Times reported. Over the past week, the tax department has issued notices to several mid-sized companies as well as large pharma, FMCG and drugs companies that have presence in these tax exempt zones.

For some of the units operating Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Himachal Pradesh and North Eastern states, the tax on raw materials was substantially higher than that on the finished products, which meant that the companies would have huge PLA balance as the taxes to be paid were far lesser, the daily added.

PLA is a cash ledger account with the central government in which companies used to add money to settle tax liabilities - it is like a wallet which is used for paying indirect taxes. However, PLA balance cannot be used to pay tax under the GST. After the GST came into force, companies were allowed to use unused old tax credits in their books as transitional credits to set off GST liabilities, the daily said.

"For many companies that have manufacturing units in tax free zones...huge balances were lying in the PLA that had to be transferred back to the businesses as either refund or transition credit under GST," the newspaper quoted Abhishek A Rastogi, partner at law firm Khaitan & Co, as saying.

As there is no way to withdraw the money, many companies added PLA cash balances along with other unutilised tax credits lying on the books as transitional credit, the report said.