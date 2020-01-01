scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Gujarat govt increases DA by 5%, to benefit over nine lakh

With this, the DA would be 17 per cent, on par with Central government employees

The hike would put additional burden of Rs 1,821 crore on the state exchequer every year The hike would put additional burden of Rs 1,821 crore on the state exchequer every year

In a New Year gift for over nine lakh state government employees and pensioners, the Gujarat government on January 1 hiked the dearness allowance (DA) by five percent.

With this, the DA would be 17 per cent, on par with Central government employees, said Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel in Gandhinagar. The hike will come into effect retrospectively from July 1, 2019, Patel said.

It will benefit 5.11 lakh employees and 4.5 lakh pensioners.

"This month's salary will be paid with new DA, arrears of previous months would be paid in a phased manner," the deputy CM said.

The hike would put additional burden of Rs 1,821 crore on the state exchequer every year, he said.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos