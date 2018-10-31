Half of the debt with four of the 12 large debtors under IBC recovered

Four of the 12 large cases of bank loan defaults referred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which have been resolved so far, have led to a recovery of 52 per cent of the claims made by financial creditors.

The banks have been able to recover Rs 48,117 crore against claims of Rs 92,817 crore, the recently released News Letter by the regulator, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, showed.

These four cases include that of Electrosteel Steels, which was bought by Vedanta for Rs 5,320 crore against claims of Rs 13,175. The recovery rate in case of Electrosteel was 40.38 per cent. The second one was that of Bhushan Steel, which was acquired by Bamnipal Steel, a subsidiary of Tata Steel, for Rs 35,571 crore against bankers claim of Rs 56,022 crore, logging a recovery rate of an impressive 63.5 per cent.

Monnet Ispat & Energy was acquired by a Consortium of JSW and AION Investments for Rs 2,892 crore against bankers' claim of Rs 11,015 crore, a recovery rate just over 26 per cent. The fourth case to be resolved was Amtek Auto, which was bought over by Liberty House for Rs 4,334 core, which is 34 per cent of the bankers' claim of Rs 12,605 crore.

The 12 large cases together accounted for an outstanding debt of Rs 3.45 lakh crore as against liquidation value of Rs 73,220.23 crore.

So far, 52 cases out of 1,198 cases admitted for initiation of IBC process have been resolved and as many as 212 debtors have sent for liquidation.