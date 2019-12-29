Jharkhand swearing-in: Hemant Soren takes oath as 11th CM of state

Hemant Soren has taken take oath as Jharkhand's new chief minister in a swearing-in ceremony held in Ranchi today. Among the top dignitaries invited to the event included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former president Pranab Mukherjee, chief ministers Mamata Banerjee and Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, P Chidambaram. The programme was held at sprawling Mohrabadi grounds.

Extending good wishes to Soren, PM Modi had expressed his inability to attend the event due to a busy schedule. The JVM-P and the CPI-ML-Liberation have also supported the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition, which stormed to power after five years, dethroning the BJP in the just-concluded Assembly elections to the 81-member Assembly.

2.31 PM: Former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das attends the oath-taking ceremony of Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand: Former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das at the oath-taking ceremony of Jharkhand CM designate Hemant Soren, in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/NjBY0wvKMN ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019 2.30 PM: Hemant Soren takes oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Ranchi: Hemant Soren takes oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand; oath administered by Governor Droupadi Murmu. #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/DuZEWF8pKY ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019 1.45 PM: Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee have reached the venue. 1.34 PM: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel arrive at the Mohrabadi ground. 1.20 PM: AAP MP Sanjay Singh will represent AAP at the swearing-in ceremony of JMM leader Hemant Soren. 1.15 PM: New dawn to Jharkhand, says Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav. ! @HemantSorenJMM NRC-NPR , ! pic.twitter.com/0Xz1fryr8v Sewak Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) December 29, 2019

1.04 PM: The gathering will be the first after the swearing-in of HD Kumaraswamy as Karnataka Chief Minister last year where BSP supremo Mayawati shared the stage with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. -- IANS

1.00 PM: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, despite being invited for the ceremony, has decided to give it a miss. NCP chief Sharad Pawar will also not be able to attend the event due to his busy schedule.