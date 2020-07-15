World Youth Skills Day: Skill, reskill, upskill need of the hour, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave the nation's youth the mantra of adapting new skills and staying relevant during COVID-19 times in the wake of changing business and market dynamics.

Addressing a digital conclave on World Youth Skills Day (WYSD), PM Modi expressed that the mantra to stay relevant was to "skill, reskill and upskill".

PM Modi articulated that the evolving work culture and nature of jobs have necessitated a change in approach and adapting to new needs.

"Learning new skills, reskilling, and upgrading one's skills are the demands of the times we are living in," the prime minister said on the occasion that also marks the fifth anniversary of the Skill India Mission. The event was organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Also Read: 64 lakh trained under Skill India but only 14.5 lakh got jobs

He further stated that "in a rapidly changing world, millions of skilled people are needed and there is a huge potential, especially in health services."

Recognised by the United Nations (UN), WYSD is celebrated every year on July 15. Its goal is to acknowledge the strategic importance of equipping the youth with relevant skills for employment and entrepreneurship, and to highlight the critical role of skilled youth in tackling current and future global challenges, according to UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation).

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's speech on World Youth Skills Day:-

"People ask me that in these times when businesses and markets are changing so fast, how should we stay relevant. This question is even more important during this COVID-19 pandemic. Mantra to be relevant is to skill, reskill and upskill."

"Learning new skills, reskilling, and upgrading one's skills are the demands of the times we are living in."

"Skill is something which we gift ourselves, which grows with experience. Skill is timeless, it keeps getting better with time.

Also Read: Coronavirus crisis: PM Modi reviews progress of Rs 20-lakh crore package

"Skill is unique, it makes you different from others".

"In a rapidly changing world, millions of skilled people are needed and there is a huge potential, especially in health services."

Referring to migrant workers who returned to their home states during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Modi said these people, with a special skill set, have started rejuvenating villages. "Someone is painting the school, while someone is building a house with a new design," he said.