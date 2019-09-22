Howdy, Modi! event passes distributed on WhatsApp

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has been chosen as a partner by the Texas India Forum (TIF), which is organising the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston, Texas, to distribute event passes and providing services for those who will be attending the mega event today. In a statement, the company said: "Through the WhatsApp Business API, event attendees can text 'FAQ' to 409-204-6939 on WhatsApp, retrieve their event passes, and get access to key event information related to parking, transportation, program schedule, language translations and more".

Howdy Houston!



Its a bright afternoon here in Houston.



Looking forward to a wide range of programmes in this dynamic and energetic city today and tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/JxzWtuaK5x Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2019

More than 50,000 Indian-Americans from across the country have registered for the "Howdy, Modi!" event, the largest-ever gathering of this minority but the effluent ethnic community in the US. The 'Howdy, Modi' event will not only see PM Modi and US President Donald Trump addressing the largest ever gathering of the Indian diaspora in Houston, Texas, but it could also mark a mega $7.5 billion energy deal between both the nations.

In terms of gathering, the 'Howdy, Modi' programme is even bigger than two previous mega-events held for PM Modi in the US -- the 2014 Madison Square Garden and the 2015 San Jose events. As described by PM Modi himself, US President Donald Trump's presence at the Houston event marks a new milestone and is a testament to the importance of the role played by the Indian community in the US.

