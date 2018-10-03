HRD ministry asks higher educational institutions to refund fee if admission is withdrawn

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has warned higher educational institutions of strict action if they do not return the fees of those withdrawing admissions.

Institutions are bound to return fees and original documents of students in case a candidate opts to withdraw the admission, according to the norms of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

"Any institution not returning fees in case of withdrawal of admission will have to face action," HRD Minister for State (MoS) Satya Pal Singh tweeted on Wednesday.

Any institution not returning fees in case of withdrawal of admission will have to face action. pic.twitter.com/WurK6s2vJW - Dr. Satya Pal Singh (@dr_satyapal) October 3, 2018

"It has been often noticed that some institutions don't refund fees or deduct an extravagant amount while returning (it)," a senior HRD Ministry official explained.

The AICTE and UGC have been instructed to take punitive action against such institutions, including deemed varsities, if they fail to enforce the directions. This could include withdrawal of approval and recognition of erring institutions, the official added.