Huge crowd spotted in Dadar even as Mumbai cripples under COVID-19

Even as Mumbai stares at more restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread, a huge crowd was seen at a vegetable market in Dadar today morning. People in the market were spotted not maintaining any social distancing norms.



Maharashtra: Crowd seen at Dadar vegetable market in Mumbai this morning. Mumbai reported 8,646 new #COVID19 cases yesterday. pic.twitter.com/9xkwPgBXGy ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2021

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said some restrictions are likely to be imposed across the city from April 2 to stem COVID-19 spread.

She stated hotels can be asked to operate at 50 per cent capacity and malls, theatres and religious places could be completely shut if people don't comply with COVID-19 safety norms, adding train journey may also be restricted to only essential service providers. Pednekar also stated private offices can be told to operate in two shifts.

She further mentioned that the number of beds for COVID-19 patients has been increased from 16,000 to 25,000. Mumbai reported 8,646 new COVID-19 cases, 5, 031 recoveries and 18 deaths yesterday. With this, the city's caseload went upto 4.23 lakh, including 3.55 lakh recoveries and 55,005 active COVID-19 cases. Mumbai's COVID-19 death count surged to 11,704 with 18 deaths yesterday.

In order to control COVID-19 spread, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced a night curfew in the state from Sunday under the 'Mission Begin Again' program. Maharashtra's daily COVID-19 case count reached 43,183 including 32,641 recoveries, 10,293 active cases and 249 deaths. Total caseload in the state rose to over 28.12 lakh. This includes more than 24 lakh recoveries, 54,649 deaths and over 3.57 lakh active cases.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

