I-T Dept may book Nirav Modi under Black Money law, seeks help from other countries

The department has written to its counterparts in Jersey, the Bahamas, Cyprus, Singapore and Mauritius, seeking details of Modi's accounts and entities linked with him

Billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi might get booked under the Black Money Act for not disclosing his assets abroad in connection with the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud. If Modi is brought back to India to stand trial and convicted, it may lead to imprisonment of up to seven years.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the Income Tax Department has written to its counterparts in Jersey, the Bahamas, Cyprus, Singapore and Mauritius, seeking details of Modi's accounts and entities linked with him.

Tax officials have found that a few foreign entities might have been used as shell companies to round trip illicit money back to Indian firms, ET reported.

Tax officials also alleged that Modi was a beneficiary of Monte Cristo Ventures Ltd in Jersey. The entity was incorporated in the Bahamas with UBS AG, Singapore. Names of none of these entities were disclosed under the black money law.

The NDA government had introduced the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015, in a bid to bring back black money, or unaccounted wealth stashed abroad.

Before the act was introduced, the government had given an opportunity to those who had not disclosed foreign assets or income by paying a penal tax.

Now, under the black money act, those found guilty will face rigorous imprisonment of at least six months that may extend up to seven years, besides a fine.

CBI plea

A judicial request was issued by a special CBI court in Mumbai on Monday seeking to attach Nirav Modi's bank account in UK's Barclays bank.

Sources quoted in news report said that the bank account in the UK had about 12,79,517 pounds (about Rs. 12 crore) and USD 1,244 (over Rs. 80,000).

CBI counsel said during the probe it found out that the bank wanted to terminate its relationship with Modi's company.

After hearing the CBI's plea, Special CBI court judge SR Tamboli issued a Letter Rogatory (LR) to the UK.

Till date, the CBI has arrested 19 people in the PNB fraud, where LoUs (letters of undertaking) and LCs (letters of credit) worth close to $2 billion were issued in favour of Nirav and his uncle Mehul Choksi from the PNB's Brady House branch. The Enforcement Directorate is also probing the scam independently.

The government claimed that the investigating agency has tracked Modi in Hong Kong and has sent a request to Hong Kong authorities under the 'Surrender of Fugitive Offenders Agreement'.