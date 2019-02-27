IAF air strike on JeM terror camps: Ratan Tata hails air force for its attack

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata lauded the Indian Air Force's (IAF) strike on the terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed. He also praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the mission. "We congratulate the PM and the IAF for the successful air strikes on the terrorist training camps which Pakistan has claimed never existed! India is proud of the firm action taken in retaliation to the suicide attack on our soldiers a few days ago," Ratan Tata said in a tweet.

India bombed and destroyed the biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive Kyber Pakhtunkhwa provice - around 80 km beyond the Line of Control (LoC). According to reports around 350 terrorists, trainers and senior commanders were killed during the operation.

Pakistan's Major General Asif Ghafoor, however, refuted the same and said that while Indian forces breached the border, Pakistan Air Force pushed them back. "They are claiming that they remained in the Pakistani airspace for 21 minutes and killed 350 terrorists. They claim that the second strike was in Muzaffarabad and the third in Chakothi. Allah almighty is the greatest and we should not make tall claims, but come and try to spend 21 minutes in Pakistani airspace," the DG had said during a press conference yesterday evening.

Today, despite refuting India's reports on the air strikes, Pakistan engaged in multiple ceasefire violations. Earlier in the day heavy firing took place across the LoC.

The IAF air strikes came 12 days after a JeM terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy, claiming as many as 40 lives. The IAF's retaliation on February 26, was lauded buy the who's who of India - from politicians and businessmen to actors.

