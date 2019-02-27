Arun Jaitley defends IAF airstrike on Pakistan, likens it to US operation against Osama bin Laden

A day after Indian Air Force destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps in a pre-dawn strike in Pakistani territories of Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Wednesday endorsed IAF's 'non-military pre-emptive strike' on Pakistan likening it to US' military operation to apprehend Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Defending IAF's strike, Jaitley said that if the US can enter Pakistani territory and take down dreaded terrorist Laden, then India too has every right to safeguard itself from Pakistan's aggressions.

Also Read: IAF air strike in Pakistan Live: Pak releases video of arrested Indian pilot; airspace above New Delhi vacated

Jaitley said, "A week is too long a time for any country. If you look at last 24 hours, one week would appear to be a day. The kind of things we see, I remember when the US Navy SEALs had taken Osama Bin Laden from Abbottabad (Pakistan), then can't we do the same?"

"This used to be just an imagination, a desire, a frustration, a disappointment. But today this is possible." the Finance Minister further stated.

Also Read: Pakistan says no F-16 aircraft used, dismisses report of their fighter jet crashing

Meanwhile, in response to IAF's airstrike yesterday, Pakistani jets violated the Indian air space in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Nowshera sectors today, but were forced to return by the IAF fighters.

IAF's Sukhoi Su-30MKI jets chased out Pakistan's F16 fighters along the LoC in Naushera sector as a retaliatory measure, according to reports.

Also Read: PM Modi chairs security meeting at his residence to discuss Pakistan conflict

The two countries have also closed down commercial flight operations in their major cities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a crucial security meeting at his residence to assess the evolving situation.

Also Read: Indian Air Force shoots down Pakistan F-16 fighter jet: report

Also Read: Several flights get suspended as India-Pakistan tensions escalate