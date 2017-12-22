Believe it or not! Income Tax Dept figures suggest a lot of Indians are getting richer

For too long the leitmotiv in the country was that the rich were getting richer while the poor were getting poorer. But now, as per latest data released by the Income Tax Department, India is collectively growing richer.

In Assessment Year 2015-16 (financial year April 2014 to March 2015), the number of income tax returns filed by individuals declaring a gross taxable income of under Rs 2.5 lakh stood at 81,98,950 compared to 13,715,161 in the previous year.

On the other hand, the most returns in AY2015-16 were filed for the Rs 2.5 lakh to under Rs 3.5 lakh bracket (1,33,61,610 returns, a jump of 65%) while the previous year had seen maximum returns filed for the Rs 2 lakh to under Rs 2.5 lakh bracket.

Another income range that has seen a huge year-on-year spurt in the number of returns filed is the Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 9.5 lakh gross taxable income bracket.

In AY2015-16, 61,40,397 individuals filed returns in this bracket, up 25% from the previous year. Moreover, according to The Hindu, the number of returns for an income less than Rs 5 lakh made up 80.7% of all returns filed by individuals in AY2012-13. This proportion fell to 72.8% in AY2015-16.

Meanwhile, the number of individuals with a declared annual income of over Rs 1 crore rose 23.5% to 59,830 in the tax AY2015-16. In fact, the number of returns filed by persons declaring a gross taxable income above Rs 5 crore rose to 4,499, which is nearly 63% higher than the number seen three years previously.

The combined income of all individual tax filers rose to Rs 21.27 lakh crore in AY2015-16, from Rs 18.41 lakh crore in the previous year.

The number of returns filed in the Rs 5-10 crore bracket is up 29% y-o-y while the figures for the Rs 10-25 crore and Rs 25-50 crore tax brackets is up 39% and 63% respectively. But in the Richie Rich club, the biggest jump in the number of returns filed was seen in the Rs 50-100 crore bracket-up a whopping 82% in AY2015-16.

Ironically, according the latest data, only one individual in the country filed tax returns in the over Rs 500 crore bracket and his declared total income was Rs 721 crore. In comparison three returns filed in this tax bracket in AY2012-13 and seven returns filed in AY2014-15, with a cumulative income of Rs 85,183 crore. So are the super-rich actually getting poorer or just smarter about evading taxes?

Tax evasion actually remains a rampant country-wide problem-only 4.07 crore tax returns were filed for FY2014-15. Taking a total country-wide population of 130 crore, the data shows that only 3.13% of them filed returns at the individual level. However, optimistically, the figure is 40.8% higher than the number of returns filed for 2011-12.