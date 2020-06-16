India-China border dispute: Time to stand by martyred soldiers and Indian Army, tweets Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra said on Tuesday that the truth behind the killings of Indian soldiers following a violent face-off between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) will eventually come out.

Taking to Twitter, the Mahindra Group Chairman stated that the country should right now stand by the martyred troops' families and the armed forces.

"We will eventually learn about the details of what happened in Ladakh. That is our right. But right now, we must grieve with and stand by the families of our martyred soldiers. And stand solidly in support of our armed forces," Mahindra tweeted.

The violent physical clashes took place on Monday night, leading to the killing of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers.

The scuffle took place in Galwan valley where senior military officials from both sides are holding meetings to defuse tensions between.

The trigger for the face-off was China's stiff opposition to India laying a key road in the Finger area around the Pangong Tso Lake besides construction of another route connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley.

Meanwhile, Defence minister Rajnath Singh also chaired a high-level meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat and three service chiefs to take stock of the on-ground situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The incident comes days after Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane said both sides have begun disengaging from Galwan Valley.